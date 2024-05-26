Chinese Woman Is 'Dating' ChatGPT Chatbot | Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram)

You might be using AI tools to assist you in your daily work, such as drafting an essay for your child's homework or completing your job files. The efficiency of artificial intelligence would have at times left you impressed, but did you ever fall for it? We mean, did you fall in love with AI anytime?

In case you found this weird, let us tell you that a Chinese woman claims to have developed feelings for the ChatGPT chatbot she has been using. She took to social media talking about their relationship and revealing that she's dating her boyfriend "DAN."

Woman goes on a date with ChatGPT's chatbot

A woman named Lisa told internet users about dating DAN, the abbreviation that stands of ChatGPT's 'Do Anything Now' mode. She even posted a picture of her going to picturesque destination with her AI boyfriend.

When she proposed to DAN...

In the picture she posted on Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram), Lisa was seen on her romantic date at a seaside cliff where she enjoyed watching the sunset with her love DAN. "Oh my god the twilight is so pretty," he captioned the click.

The woman reportedly started using the DAN mode earlier this year, and later admitted to have fallen in love with it. She expressed about developing sensual feeling for DAN over a few weeks, and also went ahead with a proposal. She definitely didn't kneel down to propose to DAN, but confessed her feelings over a chat to the ChatGPT's chatbot.

AI boyfriend gives nickname to Chinese woman

After the Chinese woman expressed her love to DAN, what happened next? It wasn't a quick yes for Lisa. Reports revealed the reply: "I’m here to chat, not to lead you on." However, their relationship shaped up soon and DAN even nicknamed Lisa 'Little kitten.'

According to reports, Lisa told her mother about dating DAN, the ChatGPT's chatbot. The mother seemed to happy with the relationship and thanked the AI boyfriend for taking care of her daughter.