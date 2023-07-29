 China Serves Ice Cream Decorated With A Traditional Skirt, And Netizens Are Loving It
Would you like to try a cutely dressed ice cream to soothe your food cravings?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream; yes, we heard you saying that along with us! To all those who love eating ice cream regardless of the weather conditions or anything else, here's something that will grab your attention. Now that we have got you interested, let us tell you that China is enjoying having its cone scoops with a fashion flavour.

In Jiangsu province of China, a shop started serving foodies well-decorated ice creams. A skirt was draped across the biscuit cone of the cold dessert. And, this thing has gone viral and made people talk about it.

Horse-face skirt or ma mian qun is a traditional Chinese attire that dates back to the Song dynasty (960-1279). The ice cream shop has reportedly used it to style the dish. “We design these ice creams to promote Jiangnan and Chinese culture,” a store employee told the media.

Would you like to lick a cutely dressed ice cream? Here's what people on the Xiaohongshu (Chinese social media platform) are saying about it. “It’s really funny! I see beautiful ice cream. Even ice creams wear horse-face skirts now,” comments surfaced.

article-image
