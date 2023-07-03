 Viral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It?
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It?

Viral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It?

The food creation is garnished with mouthwatering chocolate sauce and dry fruits

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It? | Instagram

With all the weird dishes on one side, this dish from Jaipur can balance the seesaw for the bizarreness all alone - it's the fried ice cream. Yes, exactly what you are thinking of it being deep-fried in oil. A video shows an eatery preparing the chilled dish in its hot version. A scoop of ice cream is shaped into a ball and then mixed with ingredients to hit the boiling oil. Later, the fried ball is garnished with mouthwatering chocolate sauce and dry fruits.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Street Food Getting Weird? Man Adds Chocolate, Ice Cream & Jelly To Pani Puri In Viral Video (WATCH)
article-image

The food reel was shared on Instagram with the caption which read, "Fried Icecream; It seems like having ice cream in a cone and tastes Surprisingly Good." A rating of 3.5 for 5 was given for the taste of the dish.

Since being shared on social media, the video has gone viral and attracted seven million views and thousands of likes. The dish received mixed reactions from netizens as some expressed their cravings to try it while others looked for a dislike button to say No to the weird preparation.

Active Instagram users and foodies would be aware that a video of a couple trying 'Fried Ice Cream' surfaced online last year. It showed a woman surprising her husband with the unusual food item on the menu. The Italian man couldn't believe such a dish even existed until he was served it.

Read Also
Watch video: Italian Man tastes 'Fried ice cream', his reaction says it all
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It?

Viral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It?

Agra Shocker: Pet Dog Dies In Locked Car As Tourists From Haryana Enjoy Taj Mahal Tour; Visuals...

Agra Shocker: Pet Dog Dies In Locked Car As Tourists From Haryana Enjoy Taj Mahal Tour; Visuals...

Trending Instagram Reel: Kili Paul Vibes In Monsoon Mood With Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein'...

Trending Instagram Reel: Kili Paul Vibes In Monsoon Mood With Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein'...

Viral Video: Man Surprises Female Petrol Pump Worker With Candid Portrait, Her Reaction Is Something...

Viral Video: Man Surprises Female Petrol Pump Worker With Candid Portrait, Her Reaction Is Something...

WATCH: 'Chee!' Viral Video Of 'Egg Panipuri' Leaves Foodies Upset

WATCH: 'Chee!' Viral Video Of 'Egg Panipuri' Leaves Foodies Upset