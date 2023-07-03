Viral Video: Jaipur Eatery Serves 'Fried Ice Cream' Poured With Chocolate Sauce; Would You Try It? | Instagram

With all the weird dishes on one side, this dish from Jaipur can balance the seesaw for the bizarreness all alone - it's the fried ice cream. Yes, exactly what you are thinking of it being deep-fried in oil. A video shows an eatery preparing the chilled dish in its hot version. A scoop of ice cream is shaped into a ball and then mixed with ingredients to hit the boiling oil. Later, the fried ball is garnished with mouthwatering chocolate sauce and dry fruits.

WATCH VIDEO

The food reel was shared on Instagram with the caption which read, "Fried Icecream; It seems like having ice cream in a cone and tastes Surprisingly Good." A rating of 3.5 for 5 was given for the taste of the dish.

Since being shared on social media, the video has gone viral and attracted seven million views and thousands of likes. The dish received mixed reactions from netizens as some expressed their cravings to try it while others looked for a dislike button to say No to the weird preparation.

Active Instagram users and foodies would be aware that a video of a couple trying 'Fried Ice Cream' surfaced online last year. It showed a woman surprising her husband with the unusual food item on the menu. The Italian man couldn't believe such a dish even existed until he was served it.