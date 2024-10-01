 China Man Lifts Wife, Tries To Flee From Court Dramatically Refusing To Divorce Her
China Man Lifts Wife, Tries To Flee From Court Dramatically Refusing To Divorce Her

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
China Accused Refuses To Divorce Wife At Court In Most Dramatic Way | Canva/Representative Image

A man in China, when produced at the courtroom for a divorce case, refused to end his 20-year-long marital relationship with his wife in a very dramatic way. He lifted the wife and tried running away with her. He fled from the court with the lady, halting the legal proceedings.

Abusive husband runs carrying wife on his back

Notably, husband Li was accused of being abusive and involving in domestic violence. This made the wife surnamed Chen file a petition for divorce. Initially the court had dismissed the divorce case of Chen and Li, claiming that there was still hope in their relationship after citing a "Deep emotional bond" the couple carried. However, the wife raised the case again and asked for a split.

When the couple entered the courtroom this time, the man planned an escape. Li lifted her from the floor in an attempt to run out of the premises carrying her on his back. Chen was reportedly heard screaming loudly was this took place.

article-image

Made to apologise

Taking note of the situation, officials intervened. Li was asked to produce an apology letter for his actions and to ensure he doesn't repeat such behaviour in future. “I now realise the seriousness of my mistake and its negative impact. I guarantee that I will never repeat this mistake in the future," his words were quoted in news media reports.

