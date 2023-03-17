 Chef & TikTok star Andy Hearnden cooks THIS street food; can you guess it before watching viral video?
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChef & TikTok star Andy Hearnden cooks THIS street food; can you guess it before watching viral video?

Chef & TikTok star Andy Hearnden cooks THIS street food; can you guess it before watching viral video?

What's cooking in Andy's kitchen? Hint: It's every Mumbaikar's favourite street food.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Andy Hearnden prepares Mumbai street food in viral video | Instagram

New Zealand chef and TikTok influencer Andy Hearnden shared a social media reel from his cooking routine. And what did he make this time? We aren't spilling the beans that soon, but we can give you clue that it's some Mumbai-based street food that is cooking in Andy's kitchen.

Samosa or the mirchi bajji? If you said NO, then you might be closer to the answer about what Andy prepares in the shared Instagram reel. And if you used the hint right and further thought of some yummy vada pav, bang on! That's exactly what the chef can be seen preparing in the recent video.

Andy's friend, who seems to be a guest at home delighted to try what the chef cooks, asks him whether he could serve him a vada pav. No sooner, the chef collects all the required ingredients to treat the visitor. Later in the recipe video, we can see him preparing the delicious food item step by step. The post was captioned with details of the food preparation.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
WATCH: Korean chef enjoys Holi in Delhi, prepares Gujiya to set the festival mood right
article-image
Read Also
How about 'eating' a Hyundai IONIQ Electric car? Watch viral video to know more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Virat Kohli performs 'Naatu Naatu' hook step during IND vs AUS match

Viral Video: Virat Kohli performs 'Naatu Naatu' hook step during IND vs AUS match

Chef & TikTok star Andy Hearnden cooks THIS street food; can you guess it before watching viral...

Chef & TikTok star Andy Hearnden cooks THIS street food; can you guess it before watching viral...

World Sleep Day 2023: 7 funny & real quotes about 'THE PRECIOUS SLEEP'

World Sleep Day 2023: 7 funny & real quotes about 'THE PRECIOUS SLEEP'

ON CAMERA: Bihar man rapes dog in broad daylight in Patna; animal lover files police complaint

ON CAMERA: Bihar man rapes dog in broad daylight in Patna; animal lover files police complaint

'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral

'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral