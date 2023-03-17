Chef & TikTok star Andy Hearnden cooks THIS street food; can you guess it before watching viral video?

Andy Hearnden prepares Mumbai street food in viral video | Instagram

New Zealand chef and TikTok influencer Andy Hearnden shared a social media reel from his cooking routine. And what did he make this time? We aren't spilling the beans that soon, but we can give you clue that it's some Mumbai-based street food that is cooking in Andy's kitchen.

Samosa or the mirchi bajji? If you said NO, then you might be closer to the answer about what Andy prepares in the shared Instagram reel. And if you used the hint right and further thought of some yummy vada pav, bang on! That's exactly what the chef can be seen preparing in the recent video.

Andy's friend, who seems to be a guest at home delighted to try what the chef cooks, asks him whether he could serve him a vada pav. No sooner, the chef collects all the required ingredients to treat the visitor. Later in the recipe video, we can see him preparing the delicious food item step by step. The post was captioned with details of the food preparation.

