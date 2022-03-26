Cat is showing off kitten to a new born kid in viral video; watch

The bond shared between a human and their pet animal is a really precious one. For instance, when it comes to sharing a good news for the first time, we all have that someone special waiting to hear us out and share the joy. For this cat, it was a little human!

In a recent video, we could see a cat introducing its little one to the human owner's toddler. The two newborns were made to see each other and greet, however, it looked like the human kiddo was either fast asleep or cutely (side faced) glancing the mother animal bringing in the kitten close to him.

There's no doubt that videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. This video of the cat showing off her kitten to the human counterpart surfaced on Reddit, two days ago, and since then has won hearts of viewers with over 73K upvotes, 866 comments.

Can't wait to tune into the clip? Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:30 PM IST