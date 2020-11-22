BoycottNetflix trends after controversy over shooting of kissing scene in temple premises by makers of ‘A Suitable Boy'

Days after Twitter boycotted Tanishq over "love jihad" controversy, it is now demanding for the boycott on Netflix over kissing scene which was shot in temple premises by makers of ‘A Suitable Boy'.

Several netizens have already been accusing filmmaker Meera Nair’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ of promoting love jihad. Now, a BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari has registered a case against Netflix in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa over the issue.

After he posted video and details of the FIR thereby announcing that he is uninstalling Netflix from his phone, #BoycottNetflix started to trend on Twitter.

Based on the famous novel by Vikram Seth, set in the 1950's newly independent India, passionate literature student Lata Mehra is torn between family duty and the promise of romance, as three very different suitors court her and try to win her heart.

In the scene which is caught up in controversy, Lata can be seen kissing her interfaith lover in the temple premises. Asking why makers did not assert their creative freedom and shot the same scene in the Mosque, Tiwari slammed the makers and accused them of promoting love jihad.

As per the information posted by Tiwari on Twitter, the scene was shot in a Shiva Temple in MP's Maheshwar.