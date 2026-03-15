Bizzare! Thai Woman Offers To ‘Rent Out’ Cheating Husband For ₹85,000 A Month After Discovering Affair

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A bizarre relationship dispute from Thailand has caught widespread attention after a woman reportedly offered to “rent out” her unfaithful husband to his mistress for a monthly payment of 30,000 baht (around ₹85,000). The unusual proposal came after she discovered that her husband, a police officer, had been involved in a long-running extramarital relationship.

According to a report in local news website Khaosod, the story came to light during an appearance by the woman on the popular Thai television programme Hone-Krasae, hosted by well-known presenter Kanchai Kamnerdloy, where she shared details of how her marriage gradually fell apart.

Marriage that began with promise

The woman, identified as Khun Kwang, revealed that she married her husband shortly after graduating from university at the age of 21. The couple spent nearly a decade together and now share an eight-year-old son.

According to her account, their relationship appeared stable and respectful for many years. She said they maintained mutual trust and rarely interfered in each other’s personal space, including checking each other’s phones or social media activity.

However, things began to change around mid-2025 when she noticed an unfamiliar woman frequently viewing her social media stories and following her husband online. At first, she dismissed the signs, believing there was no reason to suspect an affair.

Suspicious behaviour raises questions

Over time, her husband’s behaviour started becoming increasingly unusual. He often returned home late and offered vague explanations about work or errands.

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One night proved to be a turning point when he arrived home at around 1 am- something she said had never happened before. During that time, his phone had been switched off and he could not be reached.

When confronted, the man stunned her by claiming he had already given everything he could to the family, including their home, car and debts. He reportedly said he planned to leave the marriage with nothing but the clothes he was wearing.

Hiring a private investigator

Confused and suspicious, the woman decided to hire a private investigator to track her husband’s movements. She reportedly paid 10,000 baht per day for the service.

The investigator quickly uncovered a crucial lead, revealing that the husband had visited a residence in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok. Although she rushed to the location, he had already left by the time she arrived.

She later called him and demanded he return home to discuss the situation directly, warning she would otherwise confront him wherever he was.

Husband admits to ongoing affair

During their conversation, the husband admitted he had been involved with another woman and had even been staying at her apartment. He also claimed the woman had threatened to harm herself if he ended the relationship.

The mistress allegedly admitted she knew the man was married with a child. However, when Khun raised concerns about financial responsibilities and family debts, the other woman reportedly refused to take any responsibility.

Wife suggests an unusual arrangement

For a brief period after the confrontation, the husband returned home and life seemed to resume normally. But the situation resurfaced when he confessed one night that he still missed the other woman.

In response, Khun proposed a shocking solution. She suggested that if the pair wanted to continue their relationship and live together, they would have to pay her a combined monthly “rent” of 30,000 baht - 15,000 baht from each of them.

According to her account, the mistress reportedly agreed to the idea and claimed money was not an issue. The husband, however, refused to accept the arrangement.

Legal experts later clarified that such an arrangement would have no legal standing in Thailand. Attorney Pat Anusorn Asurapong explained that agreements involving payment for maintaining a romantic relationship outside marriage would violate public morality and legal principles.