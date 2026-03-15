'Goosebumps Watching It': Woman Performs Bharatnatyam To Lana Del Rey's Song 'Young & Beautiful'

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A unique dance performance blending Indian classical tradition with a popular Western song has captivated social media users. A video circulating online shows a woman performing Bharatanatyam to the haunting melody of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’, and the unexpected combination has left viewers amazed.

Classical dance meets modern music

The viral clip features the dancer gracefully executing Bharatanatyam movements while the 2013 hit track Young and Beautiful plays in the background. While Bharatanatyam is traditionally performed to Carnatic or classical compositions, the dancer’s interpretation of the contemporary song added a refreshing twist that many viewers found enchanting.

Social media users described the performance as “mesmerising,” “breathtaking,” and “poetry in motion,” praising the dancer’s expressions and the precision of each step.

A viral moment on Instagram

The video was posted on Instagram by the account Asya Kurtoğlu and quickly began circulating online. Within a short span, it attracted thousands of views and numerous comments from viewers impressed by the creative fusion of art forms.

In the caption accompanying the video, the dancer expressed the emotional connection she felt while performing.

“Young and Beautiful & Bharatanatyam. Bharatanatyam is not just a dance, it’s the voice of the soul moving, feeling, letting my soul sing with this song,” the post read.

Comments

Internet reacts to the fusion

Many viewers applauded the dancer for successfully blending a classical Indian art form with a modern Western song.

One user commented that the dancer looked like a “desi Snow White,” adding that the performance felt poetic. Another viewer admitted they usually disliked classical dances performed to modern music but said this performance completely changed their perspective.

Others admired the expressive storytelling element of Bharatanatyam. A commenter wrote that the dance form felt almost like sign language, capable of conveying meaning even without lyrics. Another pointed out that the dancer’s facial expressions and gestures were carefully choreographed, making the performance even more powerful.