Viral Video Shows RPF Officer Helping Korean Tourist Get Seat On Train After Youths Occupy It; Netizens Applaud

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A viral video circulating on social media has triggered conversations about how tourists are treated in India after an elderly South Korean traveller was reportedly denied his rightful seat on a train. The incident, which occurred during a journey from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to New Delhi, has drawn both criticism and appreciation online.

Korean tourist forced to stand during train journey

According to posts shared online, the elderly tourist had a confirmed seat in a general coach while travelling between Muzaffarpur and Delhi. However, a group of young men allegedly occupied his seat and stretched out across it, leaving the visitor standing near the train’s door with his luggage.

The situation reportedly continued until a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer noticed the elderly passenger standing and decided to intervene.

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RPF officer steps in to resolve the situation

In the viral clip, the RPF officer is seen approaching the Korean traveller and asking him to gather his bags and show his ticket. The officer then walked him to the seat that had been taken by the group of young men.

Once confronted by the uniformed officer, the men immediately vacated the seat, allowing the elderly tourist to finally sit down. The video ends with the Korean traveller expressing gratitude to the officer for helping him reclaim his seat.

Viral video sparks online reactions

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account “gharkekalesh” around two days ago and has since garnered over 393,000 views. Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

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While many praised the RPF officer for acting swiftly and ensuring fairness, others criticised the behaviour of the passengers who had occupied the tourist’s seat.

Some users joked about the visitor experiencing the “unfiltered version” of travel in India, while others said the officer’s intervention helped maintain the country’s reputation for hospitality.

Reminder of India’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ ethos

The incident also reignited discussions about the Indian cultural philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, which translates to “The guest is equivalent to God.” The phrase has long been used in tourism campaigns to emphasise India’s tradition of hospitality towards visitors.

Many online commenters noted that while the actions of a few individuals can create negative impressions, the officer’s quick response reflected the kind of respect and fairness visitors should experience when travelling in the country.