'Very Good Mummy': Mother’s First Online Payment Delights Internet; Daughter Shares Heartwarming Video

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A wholesome video showing a mother celebrating her very first digital payment has charmed thousands of viewers on social media. Shared by her daughter on Instagram, the clip captures the woman’s genuine excitement after successfully transferring money online for the first time.

The short video quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom related to the joy of seeing parents embrace new technology.

A proud digital milestone

The video was posted by Venus Mathur, who documented the special moment when her mother completed her first online transaction. In the caption, she wrote about how the woman who taught her everything was now learning something new from her.

In the clip, the mother happily explains how she managed to send money digitally by entering the recipient’s number. Clearly thrilled with the achievement, she describes how satisfying it felt to complete the payment on her own. Her daughter, who is filming the moment, reacts with surprise and encouragement as her mother proudly recounts the experience.

Discovering the ease of digital payments

The excitement didn’t end with just one transaction. The mother goes on to share that she used digital payments several times that same day.

According to her, she paid both a fruit seller and a vegetable vendor by scanning their QR codes. The ease and convenience of the process left her delighted. She repeatedly mentions how enjoyable the experience was and says the moment gave her a strong sense of confidence.

Her daughter responds warmly, praising her and encouraging her newfound independence with technology.

Internet finds the moment relatable

Social media users were quick to flood the comments section with heartwarming reactions. Many people shared similar stories about teaching their parents to use digital payment apps and witnessing the same excitement.

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One user wrote that their own mother reacted the same way when she first used a QR code to pay through a digital wallet and later even booked a cab on her own. Another commenter said watching parents become independent with technology is a special and emotional moment.

Several viewers also noted the mother’s pure happiness, calling the moment adorable and wholesome.

Since being uploaded on March 11, 2026, the clip has attracted widespread attention online. The video has gathered over 832k views and more than 91,000 likes on Instagram, with engagement continuing to grow.