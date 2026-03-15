 Andaman Police Break Car Window In Viral Video After Suspecting Suffocation Risk Of 3 Intoxicated Men - WATCH
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Andaman Police Break Car Window In Viral Video After Suspecting Suffocation Risk Of 3 Intoxicated Men - WATCH

A viral video from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands shows police breaking a car window on Seashore Road, sparking online debate. Officials clarified the vehicle had been parked for hours with no response from occupants. Fearing possible suffocation, officers broke the window and found three individuals heavily intoxicated. All were taken into preventive custody for legal action

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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A video widely circulating on social media from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has drawn attention after it showed police officers breaking the window of a parked car along a seashore road. The short clip quickly spread across local social media platforms in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair), prompting speculation among residents about the circumstances behind the incident.

Authorities, however, say the viral footage does not show the complete sequence of events that led to the police action.

Suspiciously parked vehicle drew police attention

According to police officials, the car had been stationary for an unusually long period along Seashore Road, which caught the attention of a Police Control Room (PCR) patrol team conducting routine surveillance in the area.

Officers noticed that people appeared to be inside the vehicle, but there was no visible movement or response for several hours. Concerned about the occupants’ safety, the police approached the car and attempted to communicate with those inside.

They reportedly knocked on the windows multiple times and called out to the occupants, but there was no reaction from inside the locked vehicle.

Window broken over safety concerns

After repeated attempts failed to get a response, officers decided to intervene. Officials explained that the decision to break the window was taken as a precautionary measure.

Police said they were worried the individuals inside the closed car might be unconscious or suffering from dizziness or suffocation, particularly considering the humid coastal conditions in the region.

To check on their well-being, the officers broke one of the windows and opened the vehicle.

Three individuals found intoxicated

Once the car was opened, police discovered three individuals inside who were reportedly in a heavily intoxicated state. Authorities confirmed that all three were taken into custody.

Officials stated that preventive arrests were carried out and the individuals were transported to a nearby police station for further legal procedures in accordance with existing regulations. Preventive detention is commonly used by law enforcement in India to prevent potential public safety risks or disturbances.

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Police urge public not to misinterpret viral clip

Since the moment the window was broken was captured on video and widely shared online, it triggered discussions and criticism among some social media users.

Police authorities have urged the public not to judge the incident solely based on the short viral clip. They emphasized that the intervention took place only after officers tried repeatedly to get a response from the occupants and grew concerned about their safety.

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