Bihar: 'Serial kisser' arrested days after video of him kissing woman & fleeing away went viral

'Serial kisser' arrested |

A video from Jamui district of Bihar showing a man forcibly kissing a saree-clad woman had surfaced online. It took place on March 10 when a Class IV health worker at the Sadar Hospital in Jamui was made a victim of the disturbing incident of sexual assault.

Days after the victim registered an FIR in the matter, the man behind the incident -- dubbed as a "serial kisser" -- was identified and arrested.

News outlet OpIndia reported Mohammed Akram, the man accused of forcibly kissing women on the streets of Bihar, was arrested by the police. It was furthermore noted that Akram was the ringleader of a gang involved in the molestation of multiple women and theft cases.

The Police conducted a raid on Sunday evening based on specific information received about the hideout of Akram and nabbed him along with his four accomplices, the news outlet reported.

Viral Video of the "Serial Kisser"

Jamui, Bihar: The notorious Serial Kisser Mohammad Akram arrested by Police. He used to forcefully lip-lock random alone women and then use to flee from the spot. pic.twitter.com/MLq3GbrL6W — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 20, 2023

Earlier, the victim told the digital news channel Bihar Tak report, "I don’t know why he came into the hospital compound. I don’t know the man. What have I done to him? When he preyed on me, I resisted and called the hospital staff. But, the man had escaped by then…The boundary wall is extremely short. I have requested the authorities to put up a barbed fence and protect the women who frequent the hospital."