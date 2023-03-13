'Serial Kisser' on the prowl in Bihar, shocking video of forcibly kissing health worker in Jamui emerges

Bihar: Man forcibly kisses health worker at Jamui hospital in broad daylight; shocking video emerges |

In the Jamui district of Bihar, a disturbing incident of sexual assault has come to light after a video of the perpetrator forcibly kissing a woman went viral on social media. The victim is a Class IV health worker at the Sadar Hospital in Jamui, where the incident is said to have taken place on March 10. The perpetrator allegedly jumped the hospital wall and found the victim speaking on the phone, then grabbed and kissed her without her consent.

FIR filed against the accused

The victim filed a complaint with the Jamui police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the matter. As per reports, the perpetrator fled the scene after the assault. The victim has requested increased security measures at the hospital and has also called for a barbed fence to be installed to protect women who frequently visit the hospital.

जमुई सदर अस्पताल में महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को दिनदहाड़े युवक ने ज़बरदस्ती किस किया, CCTV में क़ैद हुई घटना. महिला की शिकायत पर FIR दर्ज, महिला सुरक्षा पर उठाये गम्भीर सवाल. pic.twitter.com/uDC2wZ3cMR — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 13, 2023

In a statement to Aaj Tak news channel, the victim said, "I don’t know why he came into the hospital compound. I don’t know the man. What have I done to him? When he preyed on me, I resisted and called the hospital staff. But, the man had escaped by then…The boundary wall is extremely short. I have requested the authorities to put up a barbed fence and protect the women who frequent the hospital."

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for stricter laws to protect women from sexual harassment and assault. According to SDPO Dr Rakesh Kumar, a probe has been launched into the matter and the accused will soon be in police custody. This is the first such incident to come to light in the area, according to police.