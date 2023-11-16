Bentley Or Porsche? Chinese Boy Expresses His Love For Automobiles In School Essay, Wishes To Buy Luxury Cars Before 18

For some, school essays could be much more than just a write-up when asked about penning down one's dreams and aspirations in life. One such student expressed his heart in the assignment and put down his love for luxury cars on a sheet of paper. He wrote that he looks forward to owning an expensive car by the time he turns an adult.

Bentley Or Porsche?

A Chinese boy surnamed Fu has caught the attention of social media for his ambitious essay about buying a luxury car before the age of 18. Now 11, the student wrote in his essay that he wished to bring home a Bentley and later changed his mind to go for a Porsche. However, he wonders how he could afford it as costs crores of rupees.

A look into his essay

A local media outlet quoted words from his write-up and read, “Recently, I’ve been thinking that we need money for everything in our lives. I dream of buying a Bentley, but it costs three to four million yuan. How can I achieve my dream?”

Kid's plan to save money for his dream car

Fu also seemed to have a plan for saving some money to make his dream come true. “If I save 100 yuan (US$14) every day, I will have tens of thousands of yuan in seven years, which is not even close to the cost of a Bentley,” he wrote.