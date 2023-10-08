‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match (WATCH VIDEO)

The ongoing match between India and Australia seems to be an interesting one not just for the scores but also for some fan moments being reported. After a pitch invader was spotted at the World Cup today, another instance from Chennai has gone viral on social media. A video showing the conversation between an Indian and Australian supporter has caught the attention of netizens after it surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO

Aussie man cheers in Hindi

The video was shared on X to receive more than 3K views in less than an hour. It saw the duo sportively cheering for their teams without disrespecting the other. The Australian man identified as Samson was so excited to support his team that he even spoke Hindi to persuade the Indian supporter. “Australia Jeetega,” he is heard saying in the video.

"Australia Jeetega, but not with India"

The ‘Men In Blue’ supporter who initially introduced Samson on the camera took note of his words cheering Australia. Replying to it, he said, “Australia Jeetega (Australia would win), but not with India.”

Ind Vs Aus Match Highlights

Earlier on Sunday, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against the Indian cricket team. The fifth ODI WC 2023 hosted at the popular MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai saw Ishan Kishan opening the Indian innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

A while into the game, Virat Kohli made history with a stunning diving catch. Reportedly, the player now has fifteen catches by his name which happens to be the most for Team India. As the clock went four in the evening (IST), Australia had already crossed the 100 run mark against India.