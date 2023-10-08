 ‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match (WATCH VIDEO)

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match (WATCH VIDEO)

A video showing the conversation between an Indian and Australian supporter has caught the attention of netizens after it surfaced online. They are seen sportively cheering for their teams in the viral video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

The ongoing match between India and Australia seems to be an interesting one not just for the scores but also for some fan moments being reported. After a pitch invader was spotted at the World Cup today, another instance from Chennai has gone viral on social media. A video showing the conversation between an Indian and Australian supporter has caught the attention of netizens after it surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Ind vs Aus, WC 2023: Jarvo 69 Invades Chennai Pitch, Virat Kohli Seen Talking To Him; Check Visuals
article-image

Aussie man cheers in Hindi

The video was shared on X to receive more than 3K views in less than an hour. It saw the duo sportively cheering for their teams without disrespecting the other. The Australian man identified as Samson was so excited to support his team that he even spoke Hindi to persuade the Indian supporter. “Australia Jeetega,” he is heard saying in the video.

"Australia Jeetega, but not with India"

The ‘Men In Blue’ supporter who initially introduced Samson on the camera took note of his words cheering Australia. Replying to it, he said, “Australia Jeetega (Australia would win), but not with India.”

Read Also
Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back...
article-image

Ind Vs Aus Match Highlights

Earlier on Sunday, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against the Indian cricket team. The fifth ODI WC 2023 hosted at the popular MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai saw Ishan Kishan opening the Indian innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

A while into the game, Virat Kohli made history with a stunning diving catch. Reportedly, the player now has fifteen catches by his name which happens to be the most for Team India. As the clock went four in the evening (IST), Australia had already crossed the 100 run mark against India.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Scores & Updates: India 2/3 As Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer Fall...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

Mia Khalifa Makes ‘Free Palestine’ Remark Amidst Israel-Hamas War

Mia Khalifa Makes ‘Free Palestine’ Remark Amidst Israel-Hamas War

Ind vs Aus, WC 2023: Jarvo 69 Invades Chennai Pitch, Virat Kohli Seen Talking To Him; Check Visuals

Ind vs Aus, WC 2023: Jarvo 69 Invades Chennai Pitch, Virat Kohli Seen Talking To Him; Check Visuals

Afghanistan Earthquake: Heartbreaking Video Showing Afghan Father Crying Over His 14 Family Members...

Afghanistan Earthquake: Heartbreaking Video Showing Afghan Father Crying Over His 14 Family Members...

'RIP, You Didn't Deserve That': Netizens React To Shani Louk's Posts, The German Woman & Instagram...

'RIP, You Didn't Deserve That': Netizens React To Shani Louk's Posts, The German Woman & Instagram...