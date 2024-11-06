As Donald Trump Wins, Old Video Of His Doppelganger Selling Kulfi In Pakistan Goes Viral

Donald Trump's Kulfi seller lookalike goes viral again | X/@Ctrlmemes

The buzz about US presidential election has been around for the last few months, which was at peak to project Donald Trump's victory today. Amidst the topic being discussed widely, internet users came across a video which is leaving them in splits. Soon after the poll results were declared and Trump marked electoral success this year, a video of a doppelganger of The Republic Party leader rolled out online. It showed a man resembling president Trump selling Kulfis on a street.

Take a look at the video below

Donald Trump selling kulfi in Pakistan?

The video featured a man, reportedly from Pakistan, having an uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump. However, the irony being he selling the chilled dessert of the streets and Trump getting ready to walk into the White House.

While new users of social media might have watched this clip for the first time, it originally happens to be an old one, which keeps resurfacing on the internet quite often.

Trump's lookalike sings, sells kulfi on streets

Taking of the video that is going viral again, it opens to show Trump's lookalike standing next to his ice cream cart. Identified to be person with albino, the Pakistani man was captured in the video singing to sell his product. He sang about the kulfis, which he sold on his cart.

"Aye Kulfi...Kulfi! Aaa...Khoya Kulfi, Kulfi, Kulfi," he sings, drawing the attention of passersby to buy from him.

While his name is unclear to the media, some reports note that locals refer to him as "Chacha Bagga", as he takes his kulfi cart out on the streets of the Sahiwal district of Punjab, Pakistan.