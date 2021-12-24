Are You Santa? Check out Zomato's witty reminder for you to have your breakfast

The holiday season is finally upon us with Christmas celebrations just a few hours away from now. While brands are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the festive occasion with generous sales and discounts offers to sway their customers, food delivery brand Zomato has yet again done so, with a lot of ease.

Zomato, on Friday morning, on Christmas eve sent a cool notification to its customers reminding them to not to skip breakfast.

"Are you santa?

No? Then you shouldn't be too busy to have breakfast today. Tap to order," read the notification.

The notification was a reminder for its customers, majorly youngsters, who often skip or forget to have their breakfast given their tight daily life schedule, a festive touch in the text.

The food delivery giant is known for its cool social media tactics to appeal to woo customers and grow among the potentials. Recently, Zomato came up with a witty take on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding too. To please its consumer base of foodies, Zomato picked a delicacy from the VicKat wedding, and sent them a text that read, 'You're invited...to bless a couple...'

It was a brilliant strategy, as just few hours before the big fat VicKat wedding, Zomato shared a message that amazed its customers at first as they were told of being invited to bless a couple.



The notification that popped up mobile screens by the company read in bold, 'You're invited'. 'To our app! Join us to bless a couple of dishes by ordering them!' the message by Zomato further read.



A few days ago, soon after the menu of the grand VicKat wedding was released, Zomato planned to quick pick some delicious dishes from there and serve it to its customers. They reminded their app users to try some chole bhature, which was a part of VicKat wedding's grand menu.

