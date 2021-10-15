e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:13 PM IST

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Netizens remember India's 11th President as they take to Twitter to pay their tributes

FPJ Web Desk
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Do you know the Missile Man's full name? | File Image

Today, the 15th of October marks the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, who widely known as India's missile man. He is one of the country's most well-known figures who has contributed his services to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation as a talented scientist and science executive (ISRO).

APJ Abdul Kalam was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu on October 15, 1931. Despite financial and other family challenges, his desire to learn led him to be a powerful influencer.He was always on the lookout for new information, and sharing it with others brought him great satisfaction.

Kalam was one of the most loved and respected personalities in India and still continues to be. His encouraging words and contribution to the development of India can never be forgotten.

On the 90th birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam on Friday, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to India's 11th president who served from 2002-2007 :

