Kalam Labs raises pre-Seed from Y Combinator, others to bring Live Game Streaming into education

Kalam Labs, a live game streaming platform at the intersection of K-12 learning and multiplayer gaming has announced a pre-seed round with Y Combinator, Lightspeed and FirstCheque. With this capital, Kalam Labs plans to accelerate their product roadmap to build a “Metaverse for Science”, starting with fun and immersive virtual missions for 6-14 year old kids to learn their favourite STEM topics, it said in a press statement.

Built by 21 year-old founders Faraaz, Sashakt and Harshit while they were still in college, Kalam Labs was launched in June 2021. A typical Kalam Labs session features a live instructor taking a group of students through a virtual world while explaining STEM topics via game-based exercises and providing right nudges along the way.

Ahmad Faraaz, co-founder of Kalam Labs, said, “While our growth has been unexpected and amazing, we are very aware just how tough it is to meet the high standards our very young users have from us on a daily basis."

“At Lightspeed we have invested in global scale companies in both education (Byju’s) and gaming (Epic Games). What Kalam Labs is building is just a digital version of how humans have always learned new skills. We are excited to back the Kalam team as they take on this ambitious challenge.” said Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:28 PM IST