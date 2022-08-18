Aparshakti Khurana reacts to Instagram influencer Nilraj Kadam's 'Banana milkshake' viral video

Aparshakti Khurana reacts to Instagram influencer Nilraj Kadam | Instagram viral video

At times, we unknowingly land into awkward circumstances while socializing or communicating around. It isn't a rare fact that some commuters think twice and aren't confident to approach a street vendor over their cravings.

In a recent video created by Instagram influencer Nilraj Kadam and co-Shantanu Rangnekar, we can see them in a conversation over 'Banana milkshake. In Hindi, to the unversed, the term 'banana' isn't a fruit but hints at the process of making.

However, is 'banana' a taboo term? While the customer Kadam uncomfortably tries requesting the shopkeeper Shantanu for a banana milkshake, the latter gives funny vibes for not being able to initially comprehend over the drink order.

So, what next? Does the craving man get a sip of the desired beverage? The video which is now viral and winning hearts of netizens, spills the beans. Meanwhile, amazed and entertained by the clip, Aparshakti Khurana reacted Kadam-Rangnekar's Instagram reel.

Check the actor's reply, right here:

Aparshakti Khurana reacts to Instagram influencer Nilraj Kadam' viral video | Instagram

Since the video hit social media a day ago, it has won over a million view and flooded with likes, comments. Netizens praised the content by acknowledging the eye twitching and more, "That wink😂😂😂carzy."

