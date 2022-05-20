Amidst Cannes 2022, Mumbai Police shares road safety message with film festival punch

Mumbai Police is well-known for its witty informative posts on social media. In a recent advisory message made interesting, they took to strike at the ongoing Cannes film festival.

The post shared on social media read, "You Cannes't escape the law!" The force addressed the theme of road safety with a punch from the buzzing international entertainment event.

Seeing that fashion is gearing up at the ramp and red carpet at Cannes 2022, while making news of who's wearing what and how graciously, the Mumbai Police wrote suggested that be it Cannes or adhering to rules - neither go out of fashion.

The caption of the post read: Following traffic rules is never out of fashion. 'कॅनस' असो किंवा वाहतूक नियम, ते कधीच कालबाह्य होत नाही.

Take a look at post, right here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:19 AM IST