Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's song Kesariya trolled by Twitterati for 'love storiya' line

Image credit: Google

Bollywood fans who have been smitten by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding snaps have one more thing on their bucket list. They want to see the dynamic chemistry of the pair bloom on the big screen. Although, the movie is months away from its release; Kesariya has been called the love anthem. The newly married pair released the song and it has already created waves on social media.

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love song has been composed by Pritam.

Although the teaser of the song was loved by everyone, the track has managed to leave Twitterati in splits. Specifically, the "Love Storiya" part.

Here, take a look at the memes for Kesariya song:

1. The "Kesariya Tera" part

2. The "Love Storiya" part pic.twitter.com/Z3JkHQKOCc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 17, 2022

Beech mein hagg diya piyaaaa #Kesariya pic.twitter.com/beAejgRY8W — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 17, 2022

When you are listening to #Kesariya and suddenly the Love Storiya part comes pic.twitter.com/dMUx19bjBr — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) July 17, 2022

Talking about the song, it shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.