Ahead of Thalaiva's birthday, fans trend #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth on Twitter

The superstar Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva, has a global fanbase for his ever not out performance. Fans seem eagerly waiting to see more of the megastar and anything and everything he does immediately goes viral. Whenever he is spotted, he makes sure he amazes fans with his cool avatars and infectious smile.

The amazing actor-fan bonding can be seen on Twitter even before his special day. Several fans and wellwishers have began to share birthday wishes and greetings to the actor Rajnikanth, the #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth has got trending over the social media platform.



Actress Harathi takes to write on Twitter, "Thalaivaaalonggg live our heart beat." While another named Somu tweets, "Advance happy birthday to who always admiring and inspiring me Happy birthday Thalaiva long live God bless you #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Advance happy birthday to who always admiring and inspiring me

Happy birthday Thalaiva long live God bless you #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/2oWlB9Wiko — somu (@somu47236907) December 11, 2021

An official fan page of the mega star has designed a common display picture (CDP) to be set by fans on the Thalaiva's birthday. Several Rajnikanth lovers take repost this on Twitter.

Here our CDP design 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you Thalaivar fans ❤️



Thank you @RajiniFoLLowers ! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Y0Gxci0QOP — 𝕎ℂ 𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕕𝕚𝕠𝕤  (@WCStudiosOffl) December 11, 2021

The Man Who is Loved by Billions for his On Screen & Off screen Character!



My Inspiration ❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth



Happy to present 2 Official CDPs on the occasion of Our Superstar #Rajinikanth Birthday, designed by @TDT_RajiniEdits Team🤘@vicky_creatives@WCStudiosOffl pic.twitter.com/CS4QUr1mOq — ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@OnlineRajiniFC) December 11, 2021

Also, some expect Thalaivar 169 movie announcement tomorrow on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Expecting #Thalaivar169 Movie Announcement Tomorrow!!



Hope it will be true 🥁🔥#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/yKaC2j4J85 — Superstar Fans Club (@Rajini_RFC) December 11, 2021

Take a look at a few reactions, here:

#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth



The Emperor Of Style , Box Office!😍🔥



71 Years Bt Still No.1 in the Kollywood..!!1🥵💯 pic.twitter.com/n83KBudFW0 — ʟɪɴɢᴀᴀ  (@lingaa_ssrk) December 11, 2021

My friends ask me why I trust and like @rajinikanth so much and how I am certain that he is a genuine soul, whether I live with him to know all these



My answer was - One can't act for 46 yrs as a genuine person to all



Ask the film fraternity ❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/AhhKwDVKPL — Mayon (@MayonTweets) December 11, 2021

• Phenomenal Journey from bus conductor to India's biggest superstar.



•The man of masses ...



•The Baap of all Mannerisms..



•Actor with Unmatchable Charisma & style.



Many More Happy Returns of the Day Thalaivaaaa @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #Thalaivar169 pic.twitter.com/Btp3MRYiRe — S A B A R I 🤘 (@sabarirajan94) December 11, 2021

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 06:32 PM IST