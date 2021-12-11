Ahead of Thalaiva's birthday, fans trend #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth on Twitter

The superstar Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva, has a global fanbase for his ever not out performance. Fans seem eagerly waiting to see more of the megastar and anything and everything he does immediately goes viral. Whenever he is spotted, he makes sure he amazes fans with his cool avatars and infectious smile.
The amazing actor-fan bonding can be seen on Twitter even before his special day. Several fans and wellwishers have began to share birthday wishes and greetings to the actor Rajnikanth, the #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth has got trending over the social media platform.
Actress Harathi takes to write on Twitter, "Thalaivaaalonggg live our heart beat." While another named Somu tweets, "Advance happy birthday to who always admiring and inspiring me Happy birthday Thalaiva long live God bless you #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."
Thalaivaaa😍😍😍longgg live our heart beat😍#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth— Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) December 11, 2021
Happy to present 2 Official CDPs on the occasion of Our Superstar #Rajinikanth Birthday, designed by @TDT_RajiniEdits Team🤘@vicky_creatives@WCStudiosOffl pic.twitter.com/LQQP9CdpSX
Advance happy birthday to who always admiring and inspiring me— somu (@somu47236907) December 11, 2021
Happy birthday Thalaiva long live God bless you #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/2oWlB9Wiko
An official fan page of the mega star has designed a common display picture (CDP) to be set by fans on the Thalaiva's birthday. Several Rajnikanth lovers take repost this on Twitter.
Here our CDP design 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you Thalaivar fans ❤️— 𝕎ℂ 𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕕𝕚𝕠𝕤 (@WCStudiosOffl) December 11, 2021
Thank you @RajiniFoLLowers ! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Y0Gxci0QOP
The Man Who is Loved by Billions for his On Screen & Off screen Character!— ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@OnlineRajiniFC) December 11, 2021
My Inspiration ❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth
Happy to present 2 Official CDPs on the occasion of Our Superstar #Rajinikanth Birthday, designed by @TDT_RajiniEdits Team🤘@vicky_creatives@WCStudiosOffl pic.twitter.com/CS4QUr1mOq
Also, some expect Thalaivar 169 movie announcement tomorrow on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Expecting #Thalaivar169 Movie Announcement Tomorrow!!— Superstar Fans Club (@Rajini_RFC) December 11, 2021
Hope it will be true 🥁🔥#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/yKaC2j4J85
Take a look at a few reactions, here:
Only One Super One💝 Happy Birthday Thalaiva💝💝💝#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1UieUyXzIO— Diya (@Diya_aaaaa) December 11, 2021
#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth— ʟɪɴɢᴀᴀ (@lingaa_ssrk) December 11, 2021
The Emperor Of Style , Box Office!😍🔥
71 Years Bt Still No.1 in the Kollywood..!!1🥵💯 pic.twitter.com/n83KBudFW0
Advance Birthday wishes Thalaiva ❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KJlkXUjpZ7— Jijesh_RJ 🇮🇳 (@jijesh_rj) December 11, 2021
My friends ask me why I trust and like @rajinikanth so much and how I am certain that he is a genuine soul, whether I live with him to know all these— Mayon (@MayonTweets) December 11, 2021
My answer was - One can't act for 46 yrs as a genuine person to all
Ask the film fraternity ❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/AhhKwDVKPL
• Phenomenal Journey from bus conductor to India's biggest superstar.— S A B A R I 🤘 (@sabarirajan94) December 11, 2021
•The man of masses ...
•The Baap of all Mannerisms..
•Actor with Unmatchable Charisma & style.
Many More Happy Returns of the Day Thalaivaaaa @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #Thalaivar169 pic.twitter.com/Btp3MRYiRe
Here are the official CDPs ❤️😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @Rajinikanth #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/JbmnTU4BrS— Actor Rajini FC (@ActorRajiniFC) December 11, 2021
#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth— 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐢☆𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@RajiniFoLLowers) December 11, 2021
⭐️ S U P E R S T A R ⭐️#Annaatthe #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth #ThalaivarBdayThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/2A4SLxIngK
#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth— P.RAJESHKANNA (@Rajeshkana6) December 11, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY THALAIVAA 💐 pic.twitter.com/FqfEQzyF8d
