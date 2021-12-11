e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

Ahead of Thalaiva's birthday, fans trend #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth on Twitter

Tomorrow marks the 71st birth anniversary of the mega star.
Swarna Srikanth
The superstar Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva, has a global fanbase for his ever not out performance. Fans seem eagerly waiting to see more of the megastar and anything and everything he does immediately goes viral. Whenever he is spotted, he makes sure he amazes fans with his cool avatars and infectious smile.

The amazing actor-fan bonding can be seen on Twitter even before his special day. Several fans and wellwishers have began to share birthday wishes and greetings to the actor Rajnikanth, the #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth has got trending over the social media platform.

Actress Harathi takes to write on Twitter, "Thalaivaaalonggg live our heart beat." While another named Somu tweets, "Advance happy birthday to who always admiring and inspiring me Happy birthday Thalaiva long live God bless you #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

An official fan page of the mega star has designed a common display picture (CDP) to be set by fans on the Thalaiva's birthday. Several Rajnikanth lovers take repost this on Twitter.

Also, some expect Thalaivar 169 movie announcement tomorrow on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Take a look at a few reactions, here:

