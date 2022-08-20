After #BoycottAmazon outrage, Amazon removes 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting

Twitter

Amidst Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Amazon created buzz for selling an 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting. Twitterati took to trend #BoycottAmazon since they observed the product prevelant on the e-commerce website. After Amazon attracted flak over a painting, it pulled down the piece which showed Hindu Lord Krishna in a indecent sense.

According to the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right-wing organization, the same painting was also on display by Exotic India under the Janmashtami sale listings.

In a recent tweet, the organization said both Amazon and Exotic India removed the painting from their websites. "Success : Amazon and Exotic India removes obscene painting of God Shrikrishna and Radha after Hindus protest using hashtag #Boycott_Amazon and #Boycott_ExoticIndia."

