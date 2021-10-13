Actress Pooja Hedgde turns 31: Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes

Indian actress Pooja Hegde who has worked in both Hindi and Telugu films, turns 31 today on 13 October, Wednesday. In 2016, she made her Hindi cinema debut in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Mohenjo Daro, with Hrithik Roshan. At the Miss Universe India 2010 competition, Pooja was also placed second runner-up. Her debut film was Mugamoodi, a Tamil film directed by Mysskin, in 2012, while in Oka Laila Kosam, she made her Telugu film debut alongside Naga Chaitanya.

Pooja was born and raised in a Tulu-speaking Bunt family in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Manjunath and Latha Hegde.They are from the city of Udupi in the state of Karnataka. Rishabh Hegde, her older brother, works as an orthopaedic surgeon. She attended M. M. K. College, where she took part in dance and fashion exhibitions on a regular basis.

Mukunda (2014), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), Maharishi (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), Housefull 4 (2019), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were among her successful films. She has worked with superstars like Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, as well as Telugu stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas.

As we celebrate the stunning actress's birthday today, have a look at how fans, including celebrities like Amaal Malik, Radha Krishna Kumar and many more have flooded the platform with heartwarming wishes.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:53 AM IST