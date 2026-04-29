'80 LPA Or Higher Caste': Matchmaker Calls Out Caste Bias In Modern Matchmaking, Internet Reacts

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A recent LinkedIn post by matchmaker Oendrila Kapoor has reignited conversations around caste bias in India’s modern dating and arranged marriage culture, highlighting how deeply social hierarchies continue to influence partner selection, even among educated, urban professionals.

A matchmaking conversation that went viral

Kapoor, founder of The Date Crew, shared an experience involving a 32-year-old fashion label owner from what she described as a progressive and well-educated family background. Despite professional success and exposure to metropolitan lifestyles, the woman reportedly set a clear condition while searching for a life partner.

“She wanted ‘Upper Caste Matches’ only unless the guy earned 80 LPA or more,” Kapoor wrote, explaining that the preference included “Brahmins, Rajputs, upper caste profiles only.”

According to Kapoor, such requests are far from rare in the matchmaking industry. She explained that she often challenges clients by asking whether they would reject someone who meets every compatibility requirement but belongs to a different caste.

Recalling the response, Kapoor shared:

“If he makes 80 lakhs or more... then I'm okay with it.”

‘My parents wouldn’t agree otherwise’

Curious about the reasoning behind the condition, Kapoor said she asked the client why a caste filter was necessary. The answer, she noted, reflected a familiar social mindset.

“I don't know. My parents wouldn't agree otherwise.”

The interaction prompted Kapoor to reflect on how caste bias functions subtly in contemporary India.

“This is what caste bias looks like in 2026!” she wrote, adding that discrimination today often appears through inherited expectations rather than overt prejudice.

“In metro cities, among educated families, caste bias works through avoidance, through ‘this is how it is done’, through ‘hume hamari caste me hi shaadi karni hai’.”

When social status meets income expectations

Kapoor argued that the conversation revealed an uncomfortable truth about modern matchmaking dynamics, where caste identity and income intersect as markers of social status.

“But it isn't. Because what she was actually saying is: caste matters unless money compensates for it. That's not about values or compatibility. That's about social rank. And money buys rank. So the math works,” she wrote.

Her remarks highlighted how economic success can sometimes override traditional social boundaries, exposing the transactional lens through which many arranged marriages continue to operate.

Urban India and the persistence of caste filters

While metropolitan cities are often associated with progressive values, Kapoor suggested that digital platforms and matrimonial apps may still reinforce traditional divisions. Many profiles continue to allow filtering by caste, religion, and community, normalising preferences shaped by family expectations.

She encouraged individuals to actively challenge these norms. “If you want to break the cycle, it starts with one uncomfortable conversation with your parents,” Kapoor advised. “Tell them you're not filtering on the basis of caste.”

She further added, “And the next time a profile lands in front of you and your instinct is to check the caste first, notice that instinct but then keep reading anyway.”

Social media reactions pour in

The post quickly resonated online, triggering discussions about love, privilege, and marriage traditions in India.

One user commented, “Finding true love was the point… somewhere it got replaced by caste and CTC.”

Another wrote, “Indian marriages, especially arranged marriages, are just a transaction. It always has been and probably always will be.”

A third added, “A common story for most people.”