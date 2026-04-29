IndiGo Passenger Unhappy After Airline Offers ₹4,500 Compensation For Damage To Bag Worth ₹8k; Netizens Say, 'Stop Cribbing & Take It'

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has triggered widespread discussion about airline accountability, baggage handling practices, and passenger rights in India’s aviation sector. The conversation began after a traveller publicly shared photos of a damaged suitcase following an IndiGo flight, prompting thousands of users to weigh in with similar experiences.

Passenger claims expensive suitcase was damaged

The controversy started when Ashutosh (@sonasingh46) posted images showing his sister’s olive-green hard-shell Mokobara suitcase badly cracked after her journey with IndiGo. The luggage reportedly cost around ₹8,000, but the airline’s damage assessment allegedly offered compensation significantly lower than the purchase price.

Sharing his frustration online, Ashutosh wrote, “My sister flew with @IndiGo6E and they broke her bag. The bag is a Mokobara bag that I got at around 8k. They are offering her a safari bag or 4500 INR as per their policy. What kind of policy is this. Consumer safety is a joke in this nation. @DGCAIndia ??”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post quickly gained traction, turning into a broader debate about customer protection and airline responsibility.

Social media turns into a forum for traveller complaints

Many users claimed the incident reflected a larger issue within India’s low-cost airline ecosystem. Several commenters argued that limited competition among budget carriers has reduced incentives to improve service quality.

One user complained, “All these airlines are no response policy ..specially indigo playing monopoly game ..so they don’t need Consumer feeling they just need to make money…not even response same with me i request for fragile tag but they decline and break down my valu ke bottles with laugaue ..of the worst ever and cheap service.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Others shared similar stories of damaged luggage and compensation offers they described as inadequate. A frequent flyer said ground staff once offered only a “2.5k coupon” despite serious damage to a suitcase that had survived numerous international trips.

Another traveller added, “You’re lucky. Air India-in an international flight-offered $15. You can never get a commensurate comp for designer bag. Even if it’s a LV, you’ll still get the same Rs. 4,500. Too bad.”

One commenter noted, “When you check in a bag, you give up liability for the bag. Read the terms and conditions. Any airline globally isn’t required to pay you much, you can choose to take insurance.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The user also claimed that certain hard-shell luggage brands may be more prone to cracking under pressure during handling.

Some seasoned flyers encouraged passengers not to accept initial settlement offers if they believe compensation is unfair.

One user advised, “They did the same with me. Donot accept it and lodge a complaint with consumer affair forum. Then they will give the amount of the bag or a new same bag.”

Consumer grievance platforms, aviation regulators, and formal complaint mechanisms are often recommended when disputes remain unresolved.