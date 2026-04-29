'Looking For Eligible Baddies': Bandra Café’s Invite For The Devil Wears Prada 2 Goes Viral; Criteria List Amazes Internet - Check It Out

A witty promotional poster spotted at a café in Bandra, Mumbai, has taken social media by storm after inviting only “eligible baddies” to attend a special screening linked to the upcoming sequel of The Devil Wears Prada.

The cheeky invite blended fashion humour with exclusivity, instantly striking a chord with internet users and fashion enthusiasts alike.

A fashion test before movie night?

The now-viral poster laid out tongue-in-cheek “eligibility requirements” for attendees, turning a simple movie promotion into a playful cultural moment.

Among the humorous rules were:

-Knowing how to pronounce luxury labels such as Schiaparelli

-Understanding that Pucci is not the same as Gucci

-Avoiding what the poster described as “basic influencer fashion”

While clearly meant as satire, the concept resonated widely online, especially among young fashion followers who recognised the inside jokes about style culture and luxury branding.

Internet reacts with humor and self-doubt

Screenshots of the poster quickly circulated across Reddit and other social platforms, where users reacted with amusement and mock anxiety about meeting the standards.

One user commented, "This has tougher criteria than most companies.” Another said, “I’m not sure I’d pass the first step.” A third said, “Fashion knowledge test before movie night? Count me out.”

Many users compared the requirements to job interviews, joking that fashion literacy had officially become a screening criterion.

The mix of relatability and sarcasm helped the promotion trend organically, turning a local café marketing idea into a nationwide online conversation.

Marketing experts often point to humour and niche cultural references as powerful engagement tools, and this campaign delivered both. By leaning into fashion elitism stereotypes and poking fun at influencer culture, the café managed to tap into fandom excitement surrounding the sequel while creating shareable content.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The highly anticipated sequel reunites beloved characters from the original film, with returning stars including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

New cast members such as Simone Ashley are set to join the fashionable universe that originally captured audiences with its sharp commentary on the magazine industry and high fashion culture.

The sequel is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the creative team behind the original film’s success. The story is expected to revisit the evolving media and luxury fashion landscape years after the first movie became a cult favourite.