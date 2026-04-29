'Beta Nahi, Baccha': Woman's Bold Refusal To Ritual Meant For Manifesting Male Child Sparks Patriarchy Discussion; Watch Viral Video

A video gaining massive traction on social media has ignited conversations about gender expectations, traditions, and everyday feminism after a woman openly rejected a ritual associated with wishing for a male child.

The clip, shared on Instagram by Kritika Bedwal, captures a newly married woman participating in what appears to be a customary family gathering. Seated beside her husband with a child on her lap, she is encouraged by relatives to say “beta” (son) while holding the child, a symbolic act believed by some to manifest the birth of a boy in the future.

Initially puzzled by the repeated prompting, the couple soon realised the intention behind the ritual. Instead of complying, the woman deliberately chose the gender-neutral word “baccha” (child). Her husband joined her in refusing to say “son,” responding with humour while supporting her stance.

“Micro Acts Of Feminism,” She Says

Text overlays in the video explained that the ritual traditionally involves handing a baby boy to newlyweds and encouraging them to verbally express a desire for a son. The woman later shared her reasoning, describing the moment as an important personal stand.

“I would have regretted my whole life if I wouldn’t have taken a stand then. Rituals are the reflection of society,” she wrote.

Calling herself a “proud feminist,” she added that her beliefs were shaped long before she understood the term feminism. According to her, everyday social practices often carry subtle forms of patriarchy that go unnoticed because they are normalised.

“I have always believed in micro acts of feminism,” she wrote, explaining that meaningful social change begins with everyday choices rather than only large public movements.

Social media divided but largely supportive

The video quickly drew widespread reactions online, with many praising her decision to question a seemingly harmless custom. Supporters argued that traditions favouring sons reinforce long-standing gender bias and contribute to unequal social expectations.

One user commented, “What appears harmless is often normative violence… What you’re resisting here is gendered social conditioning masquerading as culture. Kudos for rebellion, bestie.”

Another remarked, “In the fight against patriarchy, people often have to fight more women than men themselves.”

While some viewers felt the ritual was symbolic and not meant to cause harm, others agreed that challenging such practices helps reshape societal thinking around gender.