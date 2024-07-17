73-Year-Old Kerala Man Rescues Stranded Puppies From Waterlogged Aluva Mahadeva Temple; Heartwarming VIDEO Goes Viral

Kerala: An elderly man was seen rescuing puppies stranded at the flooded Sree Mahadeva temple in Aluva, Kerala. He was identified as 73-year-old Madhu, who stepped out to help the animals land into a safer place. Noting the heavy rains and waterlogged streets, Madhu was seen expressing his care and concern for the puppies. He picked the puppies from the temple premises and carried them across the flooded path with his bare hands.

Elderly man rescues puppies from submerged Aluva temple

The incident of the elderly man carrying 2-3 puppies by holding them closer to him and facilitating their escape from rainwater has surfaced online. A photojournalist named Sanesh reported the incident on X with a heartwarming video of the same.

The video showed Madhu helping the puppies cross the flooded area and find a safer resting space. With cloth-covered head and a dhoti, the bare-chested man lifted the stranded puppies from the Shiva temple inorder to provide them a better shelter.

Similar incident

A similar incident was mentioned in a report by the newspaper TNIE, which showed a woman rescuing an injured bird in Kozhikode. It was stated that the bird got wet and stuck in floodwater and was unable to fly.

Heavy downpour in Aluva

Following the heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala and the flooding of Periyar river, the much-visited Sree Mahadeva Temple in Aluva was waterlogged. The Lord Shiva shrine was submerged in water due to heavy downpour in the region monsoon. Visuals from there showed flooded streets and the temple premises submerged in water.

#WATCH | Kerala: Manappuram Sree Mahadeva Temple in Aluva submerged in flood, as heavy downpours in the region led to a rise in the water level of Periyar River. pic.twitter.com/XODA5Dhq6T — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

Kerala rains

Reporting the rains in Kerala, news agency PTI stated the extreme weather witnessed in central and northern areas of the state have caused destruction and damage. The report mentioned the Aluva temple was flooded after the Periyar River overflowed due to heavy rains at Kochi.

Further, the news report noted the incidents of trees being uprooted and minor landslides in the specific areas of Kerala, alongside reporting the gates of Malankara and Kallarkutty dams were raised to release excess water urging those living on the shores of the Periyar, Muthirappuzha, Thodupuzha, and Muvattupuzha rivers to exercise vigil.