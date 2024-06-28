 46-Year-Old Electrician From India Wins Dubai Lottery, Claims Cash Prize Worth ₹2.27 Crore
In a recent Dubai lottery result announcement, an Indian man turned lucky and won a cash prize worth AED 1 million, which is about Rs 2.27 crore.

Updated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Andhra man wins Dubai lottery of 1 million AED | Representational image

You don't win a lottery everyday, and when you do, you wish to claim a huge amount, isn't it? In a recent Dubai lottery result announcement, an Indian man turned lucky and won a cash prize worth AED 1 million, which is about Rs 2.27 crore. He happened to be an electrician by profession, originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Electrician gets big win in Dubai

The 46-year-old electrician named Nagendrum Borugadda won his stunning lottery prize this June. It was learned that he had been residing in the UAE for a couple of years now, since he travelled there in 2017.

The man is a father to two kids, an 18-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he expressed his reaction to winning the lottery and said, "This win feels surreal." "I came to the UAE to build a better life for my family and provide good education to my children," he told the media outlet.

article-image

Another Indian wins Dubai lottery

Indian people have seen several wins at the lottery. In another case, a Punjab-based woman secured the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium draw worth a million US dollar. This took place in May 2024 and it was learned that she turned lucky with a ticket she purchased from the gift money her husband gave her on their wedding anniversary.

