46-Year-Old Electrician From India Wins Dubai Lottery, Claims Cash Prize Worth ₹2.27 Crore

Andhra man wins Dubai lottery of 1 million AED | Representational image

You don't win a lottery everyday, and when you do, you wish to claim a huge amount, isn't it? In a recent Dubai lottery result announcement, an Indian man turned lucky and won a cash prize worth AED 1 million, which is about Rs 2.27 crore. He happened to be an electrician by profession, originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Electrician gets big win in Dubai

The 46-year-old electrician named Nagendrum Borugadda won his stunning lottery prize this June. It was learned that he had been residing in the UAE for a couple of years now, since he travelled there in 2017.

The man is a father to two kids, an 18-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he expressed his reaction to winning the lottery and said, "This win feels surreal." "I came to the UAE to build a better life for my family and provide good education to my children," he told the media outlet.

Another Indian wins Dubai lottery

Indian people have seen several wins at the lottery. In another case, a Punjab-based woman secured the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium draw worth a million US dollar. This took place in May 2024 and it was learned that she turned lucky with a ticket she purchased from the gift money her husband gave her on their wedding anniversary.