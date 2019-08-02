What Is The NMC Bill And Why Are Doctors Protesting Over It?

Resident doctors on Friday protested against the Faculty Association of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) alleging that they are not taking a stand on National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019.
The doctors on Thursday had staged a strike in the country's premier medical institute- AIIMS, against the NMC Bill.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)