Watch: Fighter planes on display at IAF’s air show in Coimbatore ahead of Air Force Day

Ahead of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organised an air show and display of their fighter aircrafts in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on September 30. IAF also displayed their helicopters and weapons at Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore. Air Force Day will be celebrated on October 8.
