UAPA Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha: All You Need To Know About Anti-Terror Bill

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha passes amendment to anti-terror law to give powers to government to declare individual as terrorist with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.
Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, took up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. This comes a week after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.
