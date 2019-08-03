UAPA Bill: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over ‘Misusing’ Laws, Says ‘Look At Your Past’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at Congress party over ‘misusing’ the laws. Giving an example of emergency, he said that “All media was banned, all opposition leaders were jailed. There was no democracy for 19 months, and you are accusing us of misusing laws? Kindly look at your past.” Today, The Rajya Sabha passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Bill.
