Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP govt is like 3-wheeler auto-rickshaw, won't last long: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra is like three-wheeler vehicle and will not last long. While speaking to ANI, he said, "The three parties (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) have come together but I don't think the three-wheeler can run long. I think there was requirement of a four-wheeler."