Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP govt is like 3-wheeler auto-rickshaw, won't last long: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra is like three-wheeler vehicle and will not last long. While speaking to ANI, he said, "The three parties (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) have come together but I don't think the three-wheeler can run long. I think there was requirement of a four-wheeler."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)