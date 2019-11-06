Sharad Pawar predicts BJP-Sena will form Maha govt

Mumbai, Nov 06 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on a possible Shiv Sena-NCP alliance said, “I don't have anything to say yet. BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate of people, so they should form government as soon as possible. Our mandate is to play the role of Opposition.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)