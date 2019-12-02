Rapists should be lynched in public: Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan expressed anguish over the ecent heinous Hyderabad rape-murder case. She asserted that rapists should be brought out in public and lynched. "People now want Government to give a definite answer. Such people (the accused in rape case) need to be brought out in public and lynched," said Jaya Bachchan
