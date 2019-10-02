Rahul Gandhi participates in ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ in the national capital on October 02. This yatra was organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Earlier, he arrived at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to attend an event. All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev was also present during the yatra.
