PM Modi Receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' For 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

New York, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received 'Global Goalkeeper Award' at an event in New York. He received the award for 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The award was presented by Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation. The 'Swachh Bharat Mission' was launched by the Modi govt in 2014.
