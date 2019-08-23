PM Modi Meets His French Counterpart Edouard Charles Philippe In Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met France Prime Minister Édouard Charles Philippe on August 23 in Paris. He is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Paris and inaugurate a memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D’Aigle.
