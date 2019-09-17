PM Modi Birthday Special: BJP MLA Celebrates PM Birthday With Divyang Children, Cleanliness Workers In Surat

BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi on September 17 celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday by cutting cake with divyang children and cleanliness workers. While speaking to ANI, he said, “As it PM Modi’s birthday and he always emphasises on serving people. We decide to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. A firework, music and dance performance were held here.
