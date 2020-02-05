NZ vs IND ODI: Fans hope Men in Blue continue their winning form

Ahead of 1st ODI between India and New Zealand, Team India arrived at the Seddon Park. Enthusiastic fans cheered up for Team India. They raised slogans for the victory of their team. A fan said,"As Team India won 20-20 series, we hope for the win in ODI also. Not just the match but also the ODI series." India defeated New Zealand 5-0 in the recently concluded T-20 series.