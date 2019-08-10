Nadiad Building Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Injured

At least four people died and several others got injured after a 3-storey apartment building collapsed late night in Gujarat's Nadiad. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still underway. The incident took place in Pragatinagar area of Nadiad. Rescue operations are underway. More details are also awaited in this regard.
