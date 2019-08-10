Videos

Updated on

Nadiad Building Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Injured

By Asian News International

At least four people died and several others got injured after a 3-storey apartment building collapsed late night in Gujarat's Nadiad. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still underway. The incident took place in Pragatinagar area of Nadiad. Rescue operations are underway. More details are also awaited in this regard.

CWC to meet again, Sonia, Rahul opt out of selection process

Latest News! NC MPs move SC challenging scrapping of Article 370 in J&K

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

