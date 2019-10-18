Mumbai Road Accident: 4 Injured As Speeding Truck Hits Taxi, Western Expressway Highway In Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 18 (fpj): Four people have been injured in the road accident after a speeding truck hit a taxi on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area in Mumbai. The incident took place late night on October 17. Police admitted the injured persons at a nearby hospital. However, the taxi and truck drivers are said to be in safe condition.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)