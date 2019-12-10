Meet Zozibini Tunzi, the Miss Universe 2019

The 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held in Atlanta. Almost 90 contestants took part in the pageant from across the world. Contestants competed in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question rounds. Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned as Miss Universe 2019. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned Zozibini at the event.
