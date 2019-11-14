Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His 130 Birth Anniversary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at Shantivan. Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of independent India as sovereign, socialist, secular and a democratic republic. His birth anniversary is also celebrated as Children’s Day.
