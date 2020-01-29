‘Man vs Wild’: Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries during shoot

Megastar Rajinikanth has suffered minor injuries on January 28 during the shooting of an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with British adventurer Bear Grylls at Bandipur forest in Karnataka. He arrived at Chennai airport after the incident occurred. While speaking to media at Chennai Airport, Rajinikanth said, “I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)