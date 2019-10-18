MAMI Film Festival 2019 FULL EVENT | Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Urvashi, Mrunal, Taapsee & many

‘Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star’ opened in the ‘city of dreams’ on October 17. The event started with a star-studded red carpet, where Bollywood celebrities showed up in their best of designer attires. Dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone chose pink frilly dress for the event and looked all dreamy with her subtle yet glossy make-up.
